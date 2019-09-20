GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Semiconductor – Broad Line company, GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of GSI Technology Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.33% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of GSI Technology Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has GSI Technology Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology Inc. 0.00% 0.60% 0.50% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting GSI Technology Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology Inc. N/A 8 4110.00 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

GSI Technology Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio GSI Technology Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for GSI Technology Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.45 3.67 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is 46.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GSI Technology Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSI Technology Inc. -7.85% -6.06% 1.36% 7.45% 22.69% 59.92% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year GSI Technology Inc. has stronger performance than GSI Technology Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GSI Technology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.2. Competitively, GSI Technology Inc.’s competitors have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. GSI Technology Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GSI Technology Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

GSI Technology Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GSI Technology Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.44 which is 44.25% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GSI Technology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GSI Technology Inc. beats GSI Technology Inc.’s peers on 4 of the 6 factors.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.