Gsi Technology (GSIT) Stock Price Rose While Ariel Investments Trimmed Stake; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 80,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.41 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 814,490 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology Inc. (GSIT) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 420,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 38,616 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c

