Gsi Technology (GSIT) Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $535,318; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Blackrock Raised Holding

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 8.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784.60M, up from 7.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 1.54M shares traded or 32.26% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 25,580 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT)

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 20,898 shares to 6.76M shares, valued at $318.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 8,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44 million shares, and cut its stake in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB).

