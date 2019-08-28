Gsi Technology (GSIT) Market Value Rose While Roumell Asset Management Lowered by $535,318 Its Position; Ecofin LTD Maintains Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL)

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 1.07 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 16,564 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c

More important recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation has 283,943 shares. Mirae Asset Global Com Limited reported 0% stake. Aqr Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 160,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 0.36% or 9,319 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,744 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 400 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech holds 3,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tru Department Mb National Bank N A owns 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 110 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 364,303 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 342 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division reported 553 shares. Synovus invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 7,891 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Limited. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.03% or 9,185 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 53,662 shares to 204,328 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 104,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,418 shares, and cut its stake in Livent Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 95,723 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 7,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 58,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ariel Invests Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Spark Investment Management Ltd Liability accumulated 21,600 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 29,274 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 225,568 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,441 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 77,465 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). 2,200 were reported by Earnest Partners Ltd Liability. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 18,513 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated accumulated 132,717 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Css Limited Company Il has 0.01% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).