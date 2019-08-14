Gsi Technology (GSIT) Holder Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $535,318; Zuckerman Investment Group Position In Scholastic (SCHL) Was Has Upped

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 650,356 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86 million, up from 637,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 80,030 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 13/03/2018 – Scholastic Names Stephanie Smirnov Head of Global Corporate Communications; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.65 BLN TO $1.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Rev $344.7M; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency lnstruction for K-8 Educators; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Scholastic Confirms Positive Impact of Supporting Summer Reading for Elementary Students; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 03/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley High School junior earns high honors at Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency Instruction for K-8 Educators

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 52,980 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT)

More notable recent GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GSI Technology, Inc. Announces Participation at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GSI Technology to Join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GSI Technology, Inc. Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GSI Technology, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GSI Technology updates 3Q19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 13,860 shares. 43,137 were accumulated by Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 13,594 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 9,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 21,057 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Perritt Mngmt invested 0.23% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 998,489 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 7,323 shares. 29,274 were accumulated by Menta Limited Liability Company. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 45,010 shares. Northern accumulated 0% or 30,690 shares. State Street reported 18,379 shares stake. 783,602 were reported by Vanguard Group Inc.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 794,040 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Scholastic takes majority stake in UK children’s publisher – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Scholastic Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pearson, Plc (PSO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) At US$32.98? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Scholastic Corporation Announces Date For Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release And Teleconference – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 18, 2019.