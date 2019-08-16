GSE Systems Inc. (GVP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems Inc. 3 0.42 N/A -0.16 0.00 Ebix Inc. 50 1.87 N/A 3.02 15.22

Demonstrates GSE Systems Inc. and Ebix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GSE Systems Inc. and Ebix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -10.4% -4.9% Ebix Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

GSE Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ebix Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GSE Systems Inc. Its rival Ebix Inc.'s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for GSE Systems Inc. and Ebix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ebix Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Ebix Inc.’s potential upside is 140.41% and its average target price is $81.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.7% of GSE Systems Inc. shares and 78.3% of Ebix Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.4% of GSE Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 12.9% are Ebix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSE Systems Inc. 1.32% 2.67% -9.06% -21.31% -19.63% 10% Ebix Inc. 4.9% -8.85% -9.59% -17.98% -41.59% 8.15%

For the past year GSE Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Ebix Inc.

Summary

Ebix Inc. beats GSE Systems Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.