GSE Systems Inc. (GVP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) and CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems Inc. 3 0.42 N/A -0.16 0.00 CSG Systems International Inc. 45 1.80 N/A 2.19 23.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GSE Systems Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GSE Systems Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -10.4% -4.9% CSG Systems International Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

GSE Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. From a competition point of view, CSG Systems International Inc. has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GSE Systems Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, CSG Systems International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. CSG Systems International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GSE Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GSE Systems Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.4% of GSE Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of CSG Systems International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSE Systems Inc. 1.32% 2.67% -9.06% -21.31% -19.63% 10% CSG Systems International Inc. 1.32% 4.96% 14.78% 44.62% 26.89% 61.28%

For the past year GSE Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CSG Systems International Inc.

Summary

CSG Systems International Inc. beats GSE Systems Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.