GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) Reaches $1.65 1 Year Low; Everett Harris & Company Boosted Expeditors International Of Wa (EXPD) Stake By $18.04 Million

Everett Harris & Company increased Expeditors International Of Wa (EXPD) stake by 173.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Everett Harris & Company acquired 240,528 shares as Expeditors International Of Wa (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Everett Harris & Company holds 379,528 shares with $28.79 million value, up from 139,000 last quarter. Expeditors International Of Wa now has $12.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 232,812 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

The stock of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.52 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.65 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $33.17 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $1.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.65 million less. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 4,903 shares traded. GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) has declined 19.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GVP News: 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $9.75 MLN; 15/03/2018 GSE Systems 4Q Net $5.43M; 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – GSE SECURES $25 MLN DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN TO FUND ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – Joy: MTN receives regulatory approval to list on GSE; 15/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018, INCREASED TO $72.4 MLN FROM $71.4 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in GSE; 17/05/2018 – CURRENT CONGRESS WON’T PASS A BIPARTISAN GSE BILL: HENSARLING; 24/04/2018 – SEN. WARNER SAYS GSE REFORM WOULD BE A `HEAVY LIFT’ IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO ADJ. EARNINGS; 14/05/2018 – GSE Systems Enters Amended and Restated Credit Agreement With Citizens Bank

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 3,873 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 732 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 57,846 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 5,084 are held by Two Sigma Lc. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 340 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 15,793 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Associates invested in 118,100 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 377,314 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Mufg Americas Corporation reported 100 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 24,192 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia holds 3.16% or 4.30M shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fin reported 5,087 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Everett Harris & Company decreased Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) stake by 2,630 shares to 844,239 valued at $179.97M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Class A (BRKA) stake by 1 shares and now owns 1,447 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International of Washington has $7200 highest and $7200 lowest target. $72’s average target is 1.19% above currents $71.15 stock price. Expeditors International of Washington had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital downgraded Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) on Wednesday, October 2 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $241,227 activity. $230,000 worth of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was bought by Loudermilk Kyle Justin on Monday, May 20.