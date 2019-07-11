GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Comparison side by side

Both GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems Inc. 3 0.48 N/A -0.02 0.00 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 35 10.81 N/A 0.40 99.68

In table 1 we can see GSE Systems Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GSE Systems Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -0.6% The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

GSE Systems Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

GSE Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, The Descartes Systems Group Inc which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. GSE Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for GSE Systems Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a consensus target price of $41.2, with potential upside of 12.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GSE Systems Inc. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 69.2% respectively. Insiders held 8% of GSE Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSE Systems Inc. 0.79% -7.61% -12.07% -13.56% -22.73% 21.43% The Descartes Systems Group Inc -0.89% 6.58% 23.68% 31.75% 33.46% 51.81%

For the past year GSE Systems Inc. has weaker performance than The Descartes Systems Group Inc

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group Inc beats GSE Systems Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.