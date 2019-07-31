GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of GSE Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.83% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8% of GSE Systems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.13% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have GSE Systems Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -1.20% -0.60% Industry Average 6.71% 22.99% 7.18%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares GSE Systems Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 272.81M 4.07B 92.58

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for GSE Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.03 2.64

The potential upside of the rivals is 27.40%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GSE Systems Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GSE Systems Inc. 0.79% -7.61% -12.07% -13.56% -22.73% 21.43% Industry Average 2.40% 5.42% 16.19% 27.48% 37.19% 32.61%

For the past year GSE Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GSE Systems Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, GSE Systems Inc.’s competitors have 1.97 and 1.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. GSE Systems Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GSE Systems Inc.

Volatility and Risk

GSE Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GSE Systems Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.12 which is 11.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GSE Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GSE Systems Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors GSE Systems Inc.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.