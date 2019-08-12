Gsa Capital Partners Llp Upped Its World Fuel Svcs (INT) Holding; Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Stock Price Rose While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Decreased Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 41,179 shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 104.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 12,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 24,609 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $711,000, up from 12,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 515,946 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group Inc by 11,296 shares to 21,810 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,090 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc reported 0% stake. D E Shaw Co Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 8,497 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 211,673 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,745 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated holds 6.14M shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 122,500 shares. Advisory Network Limited owns 167 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 14,064 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 20,424 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 24,529 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Hillsdale Management holds 0.27% or 102,400 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 896,171 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp has invested 0.02% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DMLP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.69 million shares or 2.26% less from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary accumulated 0.01% or 11,250 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 58,132 shares. Renaissance Technology owns 59,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,360 were accumulated by Bridgecreek Invest Lc. First Republic Mgmt has invested 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Lucas Cap Mngmt has invested 0.79% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Everett Harris Ca accumulated 11,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.01% or 144,546 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 319,183 shares. 64,719 are held by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated accumulated 0.28% or 45,030 shares. Sei Communications reported 18,274 shares. Gruss reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Adams Asset Ltd Company holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) for 529,663 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $484,735 activity. DORCHESTER MINERALS OPERATING LP bought $185,877 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. EHRMAN BRADLEY J bought 5,773 shares worth $109,052.