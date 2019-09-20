Gsa Capital Partners Llp Upped Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake; CANNVAS MEDTECH COMMON SHARES CANAD (CANVF) Shorts Up By 69.23%

CANNVAS MEDTECH INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:CANVF) had an increase of 69.23% in short interest. CANVF’s SI was 4,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 69.23% from 2,600 shares previously. With 3,000 avg volume, 2 days are for CANNVAS MEDTECH INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:CANVF)’s short sellers to cover CANVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.0038 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0766. About 568 shares traded. Eurolife Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANVF) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cannvas MedTech Inc. operates as a business technology firm within the health sciences sector in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.89 million. It operates Cannvas.Me, a platform that provides accessible and evidence education related to cannabis; and Cannvas Data platform that delivers deeper insights into industry trends, consumer behavior, and pre-purchasing patterns of cannabis consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Weed Points Loyalty Inc. and changed its name to Cannvas MedTech Inc. in January 2018.

Another recent and important Eurolife Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANVF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Cannvas MedTech changed name to EuroLife Brands – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019.

