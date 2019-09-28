Gsa Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $1.07 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Decreased Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Market Value Declined

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 12,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 5,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469,000, down from 17,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.35M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 54.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 8,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 6,625 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 14,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Group Inc Limited reported 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Edgar Lomax Communication Va reported 258,000 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 13,579 shares. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 0.35% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7.04 million shares. Pennsylvania Tru Com has 39,822 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7.02M shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.25% or 300,183 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 568,147 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 38,934 shares. 1St Source National Bank invested in 0.04% or 13,387 shares. Coastline Tru accumulated 0.12% or 20,507 shares. Field & Main Retail Bank has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,148 shares. Moreover, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Lc has 0.27% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,118 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt has 45,040 shares. Osborne Partners Mngmt has invested 1.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 3.92M shares to 19.00M shares, valued at $21.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 31,056 shares to 45,549 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 8,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46 million for 22.08 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.