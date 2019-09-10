Gsa Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $667,080; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Westwood Management Cut Stake by $3.22 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 9,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 20,516 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 29,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 1.91M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 339,028 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82 million, down from 352,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $12.25 during the last trading session, reaching $271.11. About 6.43M shares traded or 96.57% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 33.55 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares to 31,525 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Capital La invested in 1.45% or 8,025 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hikari Power Limited stated it has 10,000 shares. Lord Abbett And Commerce reported 0.34% stake. Haverford accumulated 69,916 shares or 5.91% of the stock. Ipg Advisors Ltd Com owns 2,970 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 8.17% or 71,777 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Co has invested 2.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First National Bank Sioux Falls reported 2.76% stake. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Limited Co holds 1,913 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Olstein Cap Lp owns 19,500 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 67,459 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Endurance Wealth holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 90 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $744.43 million for 14.58 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 650,049 shares. Proshare Limited Liability owns 193,297 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 35,995 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stralem Communication stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wendell David Assocs stated it has 5,228 shares. 297,145 are owned by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,982 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 219,274 shares. Natixis owns 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 359,684 shares. Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,537 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.08% or 1.15 million shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd invested in 11,859 shares. Moreover, Ativo Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). De Burlo Group Inc Inc invested in 2.15% or 147,700 shares.