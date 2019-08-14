Gsa Capital Partners Llp Trimmed E Trade Financial (ETFC) Position by $671,002; Pacifica Capital Investments Has Trimmed Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake by $5.67 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 73.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 14,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 5,187 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 19,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 677,540 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 240,154 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91M for 24.10 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,467 shares to 94,024 shares, valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Shares for $19.38M were bought by Welling Glenn W..

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.81 million for 10.09 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

