Gsa Capital Partners Llp Stake in Varonis Sys (VRNS) Has Lowered by $985,182; As Macerich Co (MAC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Presima Has Raised Its Holding

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 1.37 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 50.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 16,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, down from 33,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 289,687 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 O HERN THOMAS E bought $409,850 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 10,000 shares. 20,000 shares valued at $700,300 were bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 10.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 49,700 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $61.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,100 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 299 shares. Guggenheim Llc holds 0.01% or 27,012 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Co has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 20 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Co owns 9,016 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 11,916 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Steers Incorporated holds 6.45M shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.04% or 1.65M shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 36,385 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Company reported 1,298 shares. American Incorporated accumulated 40,144 shares. Raymond James Svcs Inc holds 8,806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 30,000 shares. 726 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 24,124 shares to 40,869 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 23,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity.