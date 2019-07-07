Gsa Capital Partners Llp Raised Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Position; Olstein Capital Management LP Increased Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Stake

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) stake by 64.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp acquired 10,574 shares as Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL)’s stock declined 1.47%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 26,900 shares with $4.35M value, up from 16,326 last quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor now has $4.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $172.95. About 277,996 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan With 20% Threshold; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Capex $150M; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) stake by 21.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp acquired 10,999 shares as Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN)’s stock declined 12.03%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 62,224 shares with $2.07M value, up from 51,225 last quarter. Myriad Genetics Inc now has $2.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 400,408 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris®; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q EPS 16c; 23/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: Data Show 50% Improvement in Remission and 30 % Improvement in Response for GeneSight Versus Treatment as Usual; 11/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Myriad Genetics, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 03/05/2018 – Myriad Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Monster Beverage Corp New stake by 34,089 shares to 35,414 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Glaukos Corp stake by 12,810 shares and now owns 13,886 shares. Rtw Retailwinds Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Myriad Genetics had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the shares of MYGN in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 105,290 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 10,746 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Geode Management Limited reported 926,773 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc reported 22,760 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0.01% stake. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc invested in 825,660 shares. Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 125,532 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 60,445 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 9,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest owns 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 131,269 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 6,050 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc reported 63,985 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 50,864 shares to 111,100 valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 12,950 shares and now owns 21,000 shares. Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) was reduced too.

