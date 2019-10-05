Gsa Capital Partners Llp Raised Its Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holding by $623,950; Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $665,988

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 5,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 68,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87 million, down from 74,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.91B market cap company. The stock increased 28.04% or $35.76 during the last trading session, reaching $163.3. About 9.20M shares traded or 1133.52% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 91.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 24,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The hedge fund held 52,211 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, up from 27,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 1.13 million shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 8,188 shares to 19,140 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Optimizerx Corp by 144,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,185 shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na owns 3,404 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 431,461 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.02% or 130,700 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bankshares And Trust has 105 shares. Victory Management has 0.41% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Raymond James Fin Serv Advsr Incorporated accumulated 202,128 shares. Blackrock owns 4.52 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 23,565 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 134,557 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc invested in 0.29% or 776,728 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd reported 2,337 shares. Zweig reported 0.44% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bb&T Secs Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,844 shares.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 27,295 shares to 26,006 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,064 shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Massachusetts Ma accumulated 30,099 shares. 28,591 are owned by Kbc Gru Nv. 446,371 are owned by Martingale Asset Management L P. Montgomery Investment stated it has 120,366 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company owns 2.09M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 36,693 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Management accumulated 0.06% or 11,650 shares. Ww Asset accumulated 9,243 shares. Amalgamated National Bank, New York-based fund reported 41,199 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communication Limited invested in 64,738 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 29,237 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 62,300 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn holds 0% or 400 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 53,016 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $63,000 activity.