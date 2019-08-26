Gsa Capital Partners Llp Position in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Has Cut by $688,248; Assetmark Has Boosted Holding in Discovery Com Ser A (DISCA) as Valuation Declined

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 70.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 38,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The hedge fund held 16,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 54,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 914,944 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC)

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser A (DISCA) by 69.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 18,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 44,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 26,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 2.03 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will New York Times Company (NYT) Report Higher Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Discovery (DISCA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take Two (TTWO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Ibonds Sep19 Etf (IBMH) by 382,113 shares to 8,959 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 198,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Lng Tr Crprt Bd (CLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). The Pennsylvania-based Staley Advisers has invested 1.6% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 166 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 9,640 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% or 4,233 shares in its portfolio. Washington Bancorp has invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Greatmark Inv Prns accumulated 8,575 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 228,357 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 8,746 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 13,515 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 219,849 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Capital Assoc Lc has 0.13% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 18,784 shares. Zimmer Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 650,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 25,012 shares. Carroll Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 23,591 shares to 49,202 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 13,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.