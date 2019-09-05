Gsa Capital Partners Llp Maintains Stake in Duke Realty (DRE); Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $1.15 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 122.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 17,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 31,722 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 63,961 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 97,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, down from 105,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 9,303 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bancshares reported 6,492 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Sivik Glob Limited Company holds 19,000 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Bridges Mngmt owns 5,520 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 201,402 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 645 shares. Conning Inc accumulated 1,921 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 292,163 shares. Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 10.16M shares. Moreover, Culbertson A N And has 2.04% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 50,030 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research reported 200,355 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 17,223 shares.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian FQ2 non-GAAP EPS misses consensus by 16% – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “New cancer care concept for pets debuting in Sacramento – Sacramento Business Journal” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,021 shares to 133,226 shares, valued at $13.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 5,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19M for 21.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31,049 shares to 40,551 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,200 shares, and cut its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “A massive â€˜merchandise logistics centerâ€™ is teed up for Westphalia. Is Amazon coming to Prince George’s? – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Duke Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:DRE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Duke Realty, Mattel and Delta Air Lines – Investorplace.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Promotes Steven W. Schnur to EVP & COO Positions – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.