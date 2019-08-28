Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lowered Its Stake in Stock Yds Bancorp (SYBT) as Stock Value Rose; Care Com (CRCM) Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 39,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 92,005 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 131,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 367,177 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 48.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 9,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The hedge fund held 10,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 20,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 24,590 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 48 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $145,520 activity. Bickel Paul J III had bought 117 shares worth $4,019. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Brown J McCauley bought $1,563. The insider Heitzman Donna L bought 117 shares worth $4,019. Herde Carl G also bought $1,563 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 47 shares valued at $1,510 was bought by Schutte John. EDINGER CHARLES R III also bought $1,683 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 483,493 shares to 506,153 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 33,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.31 million for 14.29 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp Incorporated has 9,558 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). 7,100 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Renaissance Tech Ltd invested 0.01% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,624 shares stake. 1.57 million are held by Blackrock. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). 450 were accumulated by Captrust Advisors. 87,480 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 6,865 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 498 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.1% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 1.10 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 61,318 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 428,991 shares to 531,864 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 82,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity.

