Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lowered Its Holding in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by $599,169; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Market Valuation Rose, Psagot Investment House LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 10,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 216,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 226,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 1.45 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 8,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 3,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 12,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 588,048 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TO APPOINT AN ELLIOTT DESIGNEE TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Akamai Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton Wins 2018 Marconi Prize; 12/04/2018 – Hotstar and Akamai set Global Streaming Record during VIVO IPL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENT LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FREDERIC V. SALERNO NAMED CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Vide; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (Acwi) (ACWI) by 64,823 shares to 75,994 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil(Xom (NYSE:XOM) by 7,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Goog Us.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.04M for 7.44 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

