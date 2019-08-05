Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lifted Its Position in Systemax (SYX) as Valuation Declined; Citadel Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by $6.89 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 68.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 29,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The hedge fund held 71,721 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 42,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $749.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 51,582 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 2278.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 143,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 149,834 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 336,123 shares traded or 2.08% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $638,107 activity.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 528,806 shares to 48,278 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:RPM) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,700 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 17,454 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). The Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Blair William & Communication Il holds 0% or 5,747 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 5,389 shares. Northern Tru owns 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 1.17M shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 7,980 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has 501,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated has invested 0.03% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Pacific Global Inv Mngmt Co stated it has 0.07% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Penn has invested 0.25% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 2,963 shares in its portfolio.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 26,191 shares to 12,130 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 511,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,185 shares, and cut its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Lc reported 0% stake. Citigroup invested in 4,372 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 12,800 shares. 7,795 were accumulated by Amer Int Group Incorporated. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Sei Invs Com holds 0% or 13,745 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability reported 176,800 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 9,586 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Invesco Limited holds 51,976 shares. Northern accumulated 216,870 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 15,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 27,901 shares. King Luther Capital Management holds 0.13% or 745,814 shares.