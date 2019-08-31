Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lifted Its Position in Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) by $344,517; Hap Trading Raised Its Avon Prods (AVP) Position by $1.39 Million as Share Value Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 4,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 17,013 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 12,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.95. About 399,626 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 1502.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 694,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The institutional investor held 740,388 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 46,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 4.45M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – AVON ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR GROUP ON BOARD NOMINATION; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Tred Avon River, Between Bellevue, MD and Oxford, MD; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – IN CONNECTION WITH AGREEMENT, BARINGTON GROUP WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF NOMINATION FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Avon calls truce with Barington, nominates CEO Mitarotonda to board; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap holds 0% or 83,148 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 300,401 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Llc has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Guardian Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 633,600 shares. First Manhattan Com has 5,516 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 10,000 shares stake. State Street has 5.29M shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 149,130 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 3.94 million shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt reported 13,000 shares. Raymond James Na holds 10,657 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Com holds 0% or 10,224 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). 82,821 are owned by Regions.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (Call) (DXJ) by 379,600 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 29,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,361 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 8,307 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.03% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.06% or 164,689 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 106,606 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Co LP holds 33,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 11,902 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 82,750 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 205,500 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus owns 7,700 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 64,779 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 15,951 shares. Logan Mgmt reported 4,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management stated it has 50,529 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Southn Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 7,766 shares to 3,935 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 9,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,888 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

