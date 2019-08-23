Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lifted Its Methode Electrs (MEI) Holding; Equus Total Return (EQS) Sentiment Is 1

Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 5 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 5 sold and reduced holdings in Equus Total Return Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.71 million shares, down from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Equus Total Return Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) stake by 68.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp acquired 11,570 shares as Methode Electrs Inc (MEI)’s stock rose 1.84%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 28,429 shares with $818,000 value, up from 16,859 last quarter. Methode Electrs Inc now has $1.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 77,638 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing lnflammation and Autoimmune Disorders; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) stake by 13,657 shares to 22,640 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) stake by 9,348 shares and now owns 23,052 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does The Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Dividend Hunters Love Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "5 Stocks to Consider as US Narrows Scope of China Tariffs – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Need To Know: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance" published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Methode Electronics' Board Approves Dividend NYSE:MEI – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics has $44 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 57.74% above currents $27.26 stock price. Methode Electronics had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MEI in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Equus Announces Second Quarter Net Asset Value – GlobeNewswire" on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Equus Energy Sells Working Interest in Haley Field – GlobeNewswire" published on October 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "Equus Energy Sells Working Interest in Worsham-Bayer Field – GlobeNewswire" on August 28, 2018. More interesting news about Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Equus Total Return Fund, Flogging A Dead Horse – Seeking Alpha" published on April 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Equus Total Return Fund: NAV Rises, Discount Deepens, And Value Improves – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: November 23, 2018.

The stock increased 2.69% or $0.0422 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 2,703 shares traded. Equus Total Return, Inc. (EQS) has declined 35.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EQS News: 17/04/2018 – Equus Announces 2017 Year-End Net Asset Value; 15/05/2018 – Equus Announces First Quarter Net Asset Value; 04/04/2018 – Equus CEO Daniel DiLella Appointed Chairperson of the Semiquincentennial Commission for the United States of America; 02/04/2018 EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 23/05/2018 – Equus Shareholders Grant New Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election; 15/05/2018 – EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. for 172,477 shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 243,803 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 895,000 shares. The New York-based Wynnefield Capital Inc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Kazazian Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 17,286 shares.

Equus Total Return, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, . The company has market cap of $21.76 million. The fund invests in small to mid sized companies and acts as a lead investor. It has a 6.26 P/E ratio. It invests in companies engaged in the alternative energy, real estate, healthcare, education, e-learning, leisure and entertainment, and foreign investment sector in the United States, China, India, and Europe.