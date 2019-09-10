Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lifted Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holding by $648,123; Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Holder Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $304,560 as Stock Value Declined

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 8,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 130,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 139,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $727.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 20,581 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 13,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 30,487 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 17,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 1.47 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 2,937 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 8,569 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0% or 969,171 shares. First Advisors LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Citadel Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Alps Advisors owns 10,482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 240,125 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc has 791,120 shares. 97,466 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Trust. Bessemer Inc invested in 15,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 208 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 35,955 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 14,125 shares to 114,306 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.77 million for 11.53 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Nordea Mngmt reported 42,567 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Company has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sterling Lc holds 69,946 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co holds 231,153 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership invested in 19,783 shares or 0.21% of the stock. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Services owns 21,672 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Aperio Group Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 135,952 shares. Fruth Invest reported 0.1% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Cornerstone Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 90 shares. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 6,898 shares. Carroll Fin Inc reported 3,647 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Financial Architects has 192 shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 23,265 shares to 41,649 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 12,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,209 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).