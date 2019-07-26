Gsa Capital Partners Llp Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS); Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $465,867; Market Value Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 31,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.67. About 5.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 357.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 13,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,280 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $90.94. About 671,274 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 15,556 shares to 7,341 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 5,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,795 shares, and cut its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,572 shares to 81,686 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,225 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.