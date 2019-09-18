Gsa Capital Partners Llp Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Masters Capital Management Increased Its Transenterix (TRXC) Stake by $2.31 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 24,869 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 17,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $178.72. About 5.69 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transenterix Inc (TRXC) by 159.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 29.74% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11M, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transenterix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.0082 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7283. About 766,111 shares traded. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TRXC) has declined 73.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 TransEnterix 4Q Loss/Shr 40c; 21/04/2018 – DJ TransEnterix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRXC); 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 25/04/2018 – TransEnterix Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – TransEnterix: Are There Further Upsides To This Powerful Grower?; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 64,742 shares to 15,351 shares, valued at $128,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 926 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM).

