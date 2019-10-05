Gsa Capital Partners Llp Increased Synnex (SNX) Position; Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 143,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 958,234 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.38 million, up from 814,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 2.68 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q CALL ENDS; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q EPS 38c; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces New $2.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 590.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 18,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The hedge fund held 22,056 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 3,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $111.79. About 326,498 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. 800,000 shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J, worth $20.32 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Lp, a New York-based fund reported 46,954 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has 10,643 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 31.28 million shares. 299,966 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Osborne Partners Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 103,768 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 37,531 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 41,800 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 429 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Llc holds 48,677 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 494,992 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs has invested 0.12% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 250,170 are owned by Tdam Usa. Oakbrook Limited Com stated it has 51,437 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 10,826 shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 75,685 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SNX shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shaker Lc Oh reported 39,430 shares. Delphi Management Ma holds 1.42% or 16,025 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 168,720 shares. Weiss Multi reported 64,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital has invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). 535,772 are held by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company reported 85,572 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 23,480 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 80,985 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 206,491 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 3,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,751 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Regentatlantic Capital Lc stated it has 0.03% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

