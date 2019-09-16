Gsa Capital Partners Llp Increased Position in First Defiance Finl (FDEF) as Share Value Declined; As Under Armour Class A (UA) Valuation Rose, Holder Timessquare Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $5.24 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in First Defiance Finl Corp (FDEF) by 242.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 20,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The hedge fund held 29,498 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843,000, up from 8,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in First Defiance Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 92,711 shares traded or 64.49% up from the average. First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) has declined 10.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FDEF News: 30/03/2018 First Defiance Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 16 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 17; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Defiance Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDEF); 16/04/2018 – First Defiance 1Q EPS $1.15

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A (UA) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 209,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 598,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.16M, down from 807,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 2.37 million shares traded or 10.38% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $10,016 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FDEF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 12.56 million shares or 0.62% more from 12.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 156,316 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) or 83,445 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon stated it has 129,798 shares. Advisory Svcs reported 0% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Los Angeles And Equity holds 0% or 9,116 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated has 30,254 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 1.94M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Victory Management has 0% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 73,190 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 37,200 shares in its portfolio. Banc Funds Com Lc holds 171,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Meeder Asset Inc invested in 0% or 1,709 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 13,700 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 107 shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luminex Corp Del (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 74,999 shares to 59,637 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 2,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,288 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

