Gsa Capital Partners Llp Increased Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holding; Brookstone Capital Management Decreased Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $361,800 as Stock Value Declined

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 28,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 154,217 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 125,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 1.80 million shares traded or 70.82% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 19,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 4.31M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS MINING COS TO DRIVE HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 4,261 shares to 9,760 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E L F Beauty Inc by 56,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,300 shares, and cut its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.10 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.