Gsa Capital Partners Llp Holds Holding in Radian Group (RDN); Honeywell International (HON) Shares Rose While Perigon Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $385,560

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 230.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 33,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The hedge fund held 47,917 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 14,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 254,564 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,479 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 10,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $166.07. About 263,315 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Radian buys national appraisal and title management company – Philadelphia Business Journal” on November 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Radian Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Radian Announces Addition of Two New Directors, Retirement of One Director and Expansion of Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Radian Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock and Approves New Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radian Announces Closing of $562 Million Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction – Business Wire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 9,100 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 199,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,943 shares, and cut its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 262,310 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 200,000 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 1.27 million shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0% or 69,500 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 229,182 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us reported 0.49% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). 36,156 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Signaturefd Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 83 shares. Ellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 93,572 shares. Amp Capital Ltd reported 25,400 shares. Sei Invs Communication invested in 0.04% or 597,710 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Company invested in 8.91 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 518,610 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). James Inv Research Inc holds 0.22% or 163,023 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 9,119 shares. 2,103 are owned by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp reported 2,070 shares. Aristotle Cap Limited Com has 0.35% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 370,081 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 18,799 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 12,751 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability accumulated 78,611 shares. Condor Cap owns 10,024 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 338,988 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.19% or 6,015 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Haverford Services has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cambridge Research Advsrs holds 0.19% or 122,343 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Llc stated it has 1.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Naples Advsr Lc stated it has 7,018 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 38,157 shares to 67,406 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.66 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.