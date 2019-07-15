Gsa Capital Partners Llp Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Increased by $1.59 Million; Mcrae Capital Management Raised Holding in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) by $343,520

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,345 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 63,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.55. About 342,881 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 267.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 23,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,146 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 8,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 897,917 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Lc has 228,632 shares. Commerce Bancorp reported 3,113 shares. 48,980 are owned by Graybill Bartz And Associate Ltd. Manchester Cap Management Lc reported 277 shares. Valueworks owns 83,124 shares. Fairview Cap Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.03M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.27% stake. Advisory Ntwk Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 268,038 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 75 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora owns 37,972 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,992 shares. 4,000 are owned by Fiduciary. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 43 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division invested in 69,897 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 250,226 shares to 59,768 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 43,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Appoints Michele A. Evans to Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chesapeake Stock Can Be Rescued by Exports – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Cheniere Energy Acquires Subsidiary With an Eye to Its Own MLP – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Risky Bet on Chesapeake Stock Could Frack Gains – Yahoo Finance” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Projects Lurks But Market Fistfight Is Inevitable – Forbes” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,062 shares to 10,613 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,423 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “RayJay: Walgreens Could Acquire Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former LabCorp Diagnostics CEO receives $2 million severance – Triad Business Journal” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.