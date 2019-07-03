Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Upped Its Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Position; Quantitative Investment Management Has Cut Cognex (CGNX) Stake

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) stake by 41.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp acquired 4,993 shares as Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA)’s stock rose 5.97%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 17,013 shares with $1.19M value, up from 12,020 last quarter. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc now has $6.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 329,938 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 66.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 11,200 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 5,700 shares with $289,000 value, down from 16,900 last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $7.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 1.14M shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Sba Comms Corp stake by 6,500 shares to 26,900 valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cimpress N.V stake by 16,900 shares and now owns 19,000 shares. Tapestry Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $39.33 million for 47.72 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 65,186 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 0.36% stake. Vanguard Group has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Paloma Prtn Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 18,304 shares. 1.22 million are owned by Bancorporation Of America De. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.08% or 6,543 shares. Temasek (Private) Ltd invested in 139,192 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Guinness Asset Management Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 87,727 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Moreover, Fincl Counselors Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 268,280 shares. Virtu Ltd accumulated 17,256 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 62,020 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 211,216 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LPL Financial Holdings had 6 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, January 4 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) stake by 22,972 shares to 24,499 valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) stake by 16,415 shares and now owns 23,172 shares. Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And owns 322,266 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp invested in 0.04% or 65,612 shares. Qs Invsts invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated holds 370,929 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co has 177,065 shares. Ser Automobile Association owns 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 13,493 shares. New York-based Soros Fund Management Lc has invested 0.92% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Amp Capital Investors has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 3,008 shares. Citigroup accumulated 45,047 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 323,960 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 19,485 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 19,800 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp holds 10,680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 23,750 shares stake.