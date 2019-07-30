Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Upped Its Holding in Bjs Restaurants (BJRI) as Stock Price Declined; Guardian Capital LP Has Boosted Position in Shaw Communications (SJR) by $4.02 Million

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 200,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.79 million, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 113,680 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 92.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 15,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 16,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $826.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 193,552 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 9.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 04/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Red Sox Foundation to Make a Positive Difference in Massachusetts; 17/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Launches New Wine Delivery Program For Ultimate Night In; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NO CREDIT IMPACT ON BJ’S ANNOUNCED IPO; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club offers same-day delivery with Instacart; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB SAYS LAURA SEN TO RETIRE FROM BOARD; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Could IPO as Soon as June or July; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman of the Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Hagerstown, Maryland; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 Top Stocks to Generate Reliable Monthly Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shaw to Use New 600 MHz Wireless Spectrum to Improve Current LTE Service and Lay Foundation for 5G – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shaw Communications Extends Naming Rights For Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shaw Communications: Long-Term Growth Outlook Intact – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Communications Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares to 781 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 38,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 8,727 shares to 4,402 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 24,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,396 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).