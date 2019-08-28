Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Stake; AALBERTS INDUSTRIES NV ORDINARY SHARES (AALBF) Sellers Increased By 2.28% Their Shorts

AALBERTS INDUSTRIES NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AALBF) had an increase of 2.28% in short interest. AALBF’s SI was 89,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.28% from 87,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 896 days are for AALBERTS INDUSTRIES NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AALBF)’s short sellers to cover AALBF’s short positions. It closed at $36.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) stake by 48.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 22,972 shares as Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS)’s stock rose 0.25%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 24,499 shares with $753,000 value, down from 47,471 last quarter. Telephone & Data Sys Inc now has $2.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 158,647 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 14,005 shares to 16,520 valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,367 shares and now owns 4,782 shares. Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) was raised too.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,400 activity. Oosterman Wade bought 5,000 shares worth $124,400.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,192 were reported by Strs Ohio. 53,231 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 298,294 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 24,097 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Limited Co owns 13,260 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 723,581 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Bogle Invest Management Lp De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 184,693 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 339,392 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13,466 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd holds 8,109 shares. Assetmark holds 1,112 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd accumulated 948,031 shares.