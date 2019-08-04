Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $1.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Trimmed Position as Shares Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 64.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 34,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 18,923 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, down from 53,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.90M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 237,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 435,893 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85M, down from 672,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75 million shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 27,031 shares to 447,444 shares, valued at $56.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pldt Inc by 53,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20M for 61.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65 million for 19.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 26,396 shares to 34,658 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).