Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) as Valuation Declined; Green Valley Investors Increases Stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD)

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 52.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 47,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The hedge fund held 42,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $783,000, down from 89,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 130,460 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MLN, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q EPS 49c

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 112,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 512,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.30M, up from 400,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $224.52. About 759,804 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 48 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Lc has 15,074 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 188,759 shares. 1,223 are owned by Stillwater Invest Management Llc. 108,268 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Park Oh owns 87,592 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 287,984 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Brookstone Capital invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 5.00 million are owned by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. First City Cap Management reported 30,737 shares. Bessemer reported 1.60 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 161,142 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc invested in 37,248 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Scott & Selber Incorporated invested in 23,262 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Hartline Invest stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

