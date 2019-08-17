Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $2.83 Million; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake by $304,152

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 797.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 15,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 17,469 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 1,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80 million shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 14,908 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 16,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.06% or $13.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 4.97 million shares traded or 469.65% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.76M for 6.62 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares to 100,770 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

