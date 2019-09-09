Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered Stock Yds Bancorp (SYBT) Holding as Valuation Rose; Coldstream Capital Management Position in Pepsico (PEP) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 48.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 9,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The hedge fund held 10,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 20,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $818.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 31,258 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 32,961 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.25% or 25,151 shares. Davis invested 1.27% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 1.29M were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj. Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 12,710 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0.16% or 307,160 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 121,016 shares or 1.02% of the stock. 53,148 were accumulated by M&R Cap Management Incorporated. At Retail Bank invested 0.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jcic Asset Mngmt has 430 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.71% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Mitchell Cap Mngmt has 0.57% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,047 shares. Private Trust Na holds 1.04% or 40,936 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 1.85% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,916 shares. Heritage holds 1.15% or 156,959 shares. 12,150 were accumulated by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, PEP, ZGNX – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FMX vs. PEP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 6,470 shares to 5,935 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,233 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 48 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $145,520 activity. 72 shares were bought by Heitzman Donna L, worth $2,313. Herde Carl G also bought $2,120 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Friday, March 22. $1,683 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by Northern Richard. Another trade for 49 shares valued at $1,683 was made by EDINGER CHARLES R III on Tuesday, April 30. 93 shares valued at $3,215 were bought by Bickel Paul J III on Friday, June 21. 145 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $4,657 were bought by TASMAN NORMAN.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.77 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.72% negative EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 14,562 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYBT) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Stock Yards completes acquisition of Louisville bank – Louisville Business First” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Stock Yards Bancorp Announces That Clay Stinnett Will Become Chief Financial Officer of the Company as Nancy Davis Sets Retirement for April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp’s Earnings To Benefit From Loan Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.