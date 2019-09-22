Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position by $823,860; As Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Shares Rose, Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 58.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 17,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 12,577 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 30,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 1.58 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 154,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.32M, down from 184,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 1.54 million shares traded or 68.70% up from the average. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70 million for 27.41 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Restaurant Dividend Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Roadhouse Is Finally Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ranger Inv LP reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 519,854 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited accumulated 0.52% or 21,275 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 25,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3,164 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com stated it has 4,092 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.09% or 154,324 shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 0.31% stake. Trexquant Inv LP reported 61,159 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.06% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division holds 0.05% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 5,904 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 4,792 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd holds 935 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest reported 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.04% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 45,338 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,129 shares to 21,275 shares, valued at $23.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HollyFrontier: Potential Dividend Long Play? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.86% or 18,900 shares. Lpl Ltd Co reported 17,652 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd accumulated 2.56M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 83,934 shares. Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.02% stake. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Alpha Windward Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 10,680 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 445,209 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 440,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.17M shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Allstate stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 31,381 shares to 39,177 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc.