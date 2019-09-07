Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by $589,776; Dexcom (DXCM) Holding Has Raised by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 139.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 12,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 21,112 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 8,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 4.42M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 672.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 2,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 3,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.49. About 1.07M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2,105 shares to 29 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,615 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Enterprise Company.

