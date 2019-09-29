Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Avis Budget Group (CAR) Position; Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics has $1500 highest and $900 lowest target. $12’s average target is -10.78% below currents $13.45 stock price. Atara Biotherapeutics had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 16. On Friday, September 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. See Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Downgrade

16/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Downgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital 30.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus 41.0000

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) stake by 133.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp acquired 12,871 shares as Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 22,516 shares with $792,000 value, up from 9,645 last quarter. Avis Budget Group Inc now has $2.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 634,985 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 12/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Moves Closer to a Fully Connected Fleet with New Toyota Partnership; 22/03/2018 – SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS INTEND TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF FIVE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES AT UPCOMING AVIS ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 21/03/2018 – SRS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO AVIS BOARD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Avis Budget Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAR); 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY’S SLATE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ALSO INCLUDES GLENN LURIE AND FRANCIS SHAMMO, NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES; 18/04/2018 – AVIS CAR RENTAL SAYS ANNOUNCED ITS RETURN TO JAPANESE MARKET; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Rev $1.97B; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS APPOINTED TO BOARD

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $39,000 was bought by DOBMEIER ERIC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 47.93 million shares or 2.44% more from 46.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group stated it has 0.03% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 73,188 shares stake. Wasatch Advsr holds 0.12% or 605,438 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 4,764 shares. Moreover, Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp has 0.05% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28,680 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 284,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 14,857 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 3.01 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Federated Invsts Pa owns 1.03 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Millennium Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $723.31 million. The Company’s clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 1.33M shares traded or 58.35% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CAR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 72.46 million shares or 4.21% less from 75.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Management reported 22,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cna Financial accumulated 36,386 shares. Profund Advsr Llc reported 6,906 shares stake. Strs Ohio has 30,500 shares. State Street invested in 2.25 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 22,920 shares or 0.16% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 11,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 125,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Company holds 34,067 shares. Exane Derivatives has 3,759 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). D E Shaw Inc holds 378,414 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 828,664 shares. Huntington Bankshares stated it has 100 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital LP has 0.18% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 59,719 shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) stake by 4,383 shares to 2,118 valued at $213,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) stake by 14,560 shares and now owns 28,796 shares. Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) was reduced too.