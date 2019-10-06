Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Increased Its Position in Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) by $967,096 as Market Valuation Rose; Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Position Held by Jennison Associates Llc

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 341.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 9,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The hedge fund held 12,025 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 2,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $103.24. About 232,759 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 31,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 823,186 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.98M, up from 791,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 164,029 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Roche Diagnostics Corporation- Roche Acetaminophen assay 03255379160-HAcetaminophen (P) 20767174160- cobas c Integra; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- The humeral stems trials are packaged in a kit for Titan Modular Shoulder System. Each kit; 08/05/2018 – BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5.0%; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD INEI.BO – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 127.2 MLN RUPEES VS 125 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,838 shares to 9,062 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 6,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,700 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancshares owns 72,410 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old Bank In accumulated 3,261 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc invested in 2,664 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa holds 24,501 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schulhoff And Company Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,680 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co reported 21,867 shares stake. First Light Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 30,246 are owned by Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated. Citadel Limited Co owns 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 50,954 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,058 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.03% or 6.65 million shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.26% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 113,402 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested in 0% or 200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,691 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Co has 0.13% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Martingale Asset Mngmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,901 shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 134,794 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 814 shares. Natixis has invested 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). De Burlo Grp holds 0.16% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 14,498 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 10,908 shares. Lpl Financial Lc invested in 0% or 5,754 shares. Advisory Service Net holds 0% or 43 shares. Cap invested in 0.01% or 1.14 million shares. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Stanley reported 4,000 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd owns 13,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bandwidth Inc by 17,575 shares to 383,926 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 265,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).