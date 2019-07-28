Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Its Egain (EGAN) Position by $1.27 Million; Pdt Partners Has Cut Holding in Ambarella (AMBA) by $1.10 Million as Stock Rose

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 25,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 88,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 242,346 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has declined 6.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 45.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 127,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 153,086 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 280,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 117,987 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 16.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 4,312 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity invested in 10,110 shares. Moreover, Gradient Invs Limited has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Moreover, American Int Group Incorporated has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 11,434 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Nokomis Limited Company has 74,591 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 80 shares. Perkins Cap Management reported 22,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Limited Co owns 943,324 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Oaktop Management Ii Ltd Partnership reported 2.54 million shares stake. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Northern Trust reported 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN).

More notable recent eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gravity Finally Takes Hold Of eGain Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Tech Faces Anti-Trust Scare: 5 Smaller Choices – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2019: EGAN,UBNT,MSI,VCRA – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “eGain named in KMWorld 100 List for the 13th year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Analysts await eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings on September, 5. EGAN’s profit will be $606,365 for 101.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by eGain Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $45,140 activity.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 22,227 shares to 42,369 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At Home Group Inc by 42,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10,803 shares to 55,114 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 27,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,418 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD).

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Trade War Could Derail Ambarella’s Turnaround Plans – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ambarella Analysts See Long-Term Opportunity In Computer Vision – Benzinga” published on March 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Ambarella Beat Analyst Expectations, but Things Weren’t Sunny – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Driverless-Car Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ambarella Inc (AMBA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Morgan Stanley reported 884,543 shares. Granite Invest Prns Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.01% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 13,738 shares. First Bank Of Omaha invested in 24,595 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stifel Fincl holds 37,713 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.05% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 82,000 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.78% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Us Bank & Trust De has 2,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 0.15% or 8,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).