Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $1.37 Million as Share Price Declined; As Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Upped Stake

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 556,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 2.24M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 434,964 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 25,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 9,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 34,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 339,171 shares to 688,482 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 66,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,049 shares, and cut its stake in Turtle Beach Corp.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,632 shares to 22,426 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.