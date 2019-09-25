Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Boosted Position in Mobile Mini (MINI); Kdi Capital Partners Position in Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Has Trimmed by $740,251

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 13,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 138,774 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 152,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 2.62 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 214.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 31,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 45,549 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 14,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 177,314 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 355,142 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 1.17M shares. National Asset holds 25,265 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited reported 75,267 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.27% or 100,621 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 16.31M shares. Citizens Northern holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 45,320 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited holds 122,468 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication invested in 0.01% or 64,073 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 6.50 million shares. Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). C Worldwide Group A S has invested 0.43% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 502,535 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sequoia Ltd Co stated it has 4,560 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.24 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 1,183 shares to 11,650 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Micro futures for the major indices are about to launch. Here’s everything you need to know – CNBC” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ Starts Session in Window of Time for Closing Price Reversal Top – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ Trend Changes to Down on Trade Through 7798.25 – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mobile Mini (MINI) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Target Help Disney Stock Recover its Weakest Link? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 308 are held by Glenmede Na. Aperio Limited reported 15,469 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 98 shares stake. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Swiss National Bank invested in 0% or 83,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 8,446 shares. Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.09M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Tudor Et Al holds 56,348 shares. 37,421 were reported by Zacks Inv. Pnc Service Group invested in 7,062 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 78,824 shares. California-based Whittier has invested 0.07% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.16% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 14,573 shares.