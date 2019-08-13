Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Boosted Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake by $641,190; Amgen (AMGN) Position Maintained by Burns J W & Co Inc

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 3,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 13,010 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 9,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.79. About 1.51 million shares traded or 14.13% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 21,286 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 19,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $206.12. About 5.20M shares traded or 73.22% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 369 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs Lc has 0.07% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 8,651 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bokf Na accumulated 13,616 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fiera Capital holds 11,568 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited reported 88,041 shares stake. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mitsubishi Ufj Limited holds 560 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 534,716 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Winslow Asset Management Inc stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Atlanta Cap Management L L C accumulated 382,039 shares. Moreover, Dana Inv Advsr Inc has 0.16% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Smithfield Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,106 shares to 2,339 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 58,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,632 shares, and cut its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.