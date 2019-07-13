Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Boosted Its Chemical Finl (CHFC) Holding; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Last Week

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) stake by 250.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp acquired 14,562 shares as Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC)’s stock declined 11.02%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 20,375 shares with $839,000 value, up from 5,813 last quarter. Chemical Finl Corp now has $2.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 332,391 shares traded. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 28.22% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chemical Financial had 4 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Tuesday, January 29. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) rating on Friday, February 8. Sandler O’Neill has “Buy” rating and $54 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by FIG Partners given on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO & President Provost's $395.8K Bet on CHFC – Nasdaq" on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MDYV – Nasdaq" published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) CEO & President David T Provost Bought $395,819 of Shares – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 11,753 shares to 30,009 valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) stake by 11,254 shares and now owns 5,823 shares. United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) was reduced too.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. SHAFER THOMAS C bought $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13. KLAESER DENNIS L had bought 10,018 shares worth $392,205. 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 were bought by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, June 13. $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) was bought by Provost David T on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,100 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 15,524 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial owns 11,759 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 30,876 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank invested in 0.02% or 8,895 shares. Advisory Net Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Trexquant Invest LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Chem Bank invested 5.87% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Hightower Advsrs accumulated 29,751 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 71 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 187,142 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 234,100 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 538 shares.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Trex Offers Free Recyclability Testing for Polyethylene Packaging Applications – GlobeNewswire" on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Trex Company Stock Popped 19.9% in June – The Motley Fool" on July 05, 2019.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.19 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 32.67 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.