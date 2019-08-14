Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Boosted Biogen (BIIB) Position by $5.03 Million; Anadarko Pete (Put) (APC) Holding Has Increased by Capstone Investment Advisors Llc

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (APC) by 533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 68,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 81,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 12,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 160.32% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 428.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 21,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 26,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, up from 4,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $228.51. About 308,742 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech ETFs in Focus on Impressive Q2 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 31st – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sarepta moves beyond rare disease, eyes multiple sclerosis gene therapy – bizjournals.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 ROE Stocks to Profit as Trade War Spurs Volatility – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.5% or 15,684 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0.25% or 14,262 shares. Park Avenue Limited has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 536 shares. Twin Capital Management holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 27,964 shares. Seizert Prtn Limited Company holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 164,547 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 1,451 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 7,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cap Ww Investors invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,152 shares stake. Natixis stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 26,257 shares. 3,758 are held by Intl Ca. Fiduciary Trust Communications reported 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 7,771 shares to 11,657 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 5,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,175 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Clean Yield Group holds 1,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. City Hldgs invested in 0% or 125 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Comm Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Synovus Financial holds 67 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 34 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas owns 42,870 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Westport Asset Mgmt has invested 0.88% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Innovations holds 22,058 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 3,740 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor holds 0.21% or 8,209 shares in its portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Corp holds 1.91% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 4.25 million shares. Price Michael F has 0.35% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 62,000 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of The West has 0.34% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Company has 0.67% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (Call) (NYSE:GLW) by 294,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,426 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron/Anadarko Deal: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anadarko’s Q2 highlighted by stronger than expected production – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalances Due to Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.